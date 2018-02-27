Canada Post welcomes spring with lotus stamps. Two fresh items introduced

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Canada Post has released two bright and colourful stamps to welcome spring. Last year the Postal Service depicted delicate daisies within this series, and this time it concentrates on the aquatic flower– lotus.

These are two types of lotus such as the sacred lotus (Nelumbo nucifera) and the American lotus (Nelumbo lutea) that amaze with their beauty and exquisiteness.

The stamps were designed by Parcel Design of Toronto based on watercolors by Eunike Nugroho, a botanical artist from Indonesia. This bright issue is also perfect for wedding invitations and stationery.

“With burgeoning blooms and budding bushes, spring awakens the senses – and these brilliant new stamp issues are sure to do the same,” wrote Canada Post Director of Stamp Services Jim Phillips in the latest issue of Details magazine.

“Two alluring aquatics break ground with our flower series: the sacred lotus and the American lotus. Both perennials are popular in Canada – the former commonly cultivated and the latter a rare and threatened species that grows wild in southern Ontario. Have a closer look at this pair, as some hard-to-spot visitors are hiding in the background.”

The American lotus (Nelumbo lutea) can be recognized by its large yellow blossoms and large circular leaves. The flower is common in wetland habitats throughout the US. It's considered an emergent aquatic plant. The sacred lotus (Nelumbo nucifera), which bears delicate pink and white petals, is the national flower of India and has deep religious significance for Buddhists and Hindus. Its habitat is also wetland in the US.