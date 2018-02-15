Bouvet Island as the most remote island in the world. Two new stamps introduced by Norway Post

Stampnews.com is glad to introduce to our readers’ attention a special stamp issue by Norway Post that is devoted to Bouvet Island, which is considered the most remote island in the world.

The island is situated in the South Atlantic Ocean, and only measures 50 square kilometers. It is almost completely covered in ice, and is completely uninhabited.

The island was first sighted in 1739 by a French explorer, but it wasn’t until 1927 that someone set foot on the island, when the captain of the first Norwegian expedition, H. Horntvedt, claimed it for Norway.

The two stamps of the set each depict one of the animals that inhabit the area – the chinstrap penguin, and the Antarctic fur seal. Over the summer, tens of thousands of penguins nest on Bouvet Island, which is also home to more than a thousand fur seals.

The animals can live in relative peace on the island, as it was marked a nature reserve in 1971, and is now only visited by the Norwegian Polar Institute once in a while for their regular expeditions.