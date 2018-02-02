Black Canadians celebrated by Canada Post. Two 2018 Black History Month stamps released

StampNews.com is glad to present to our readers’ attention 2018 Black History Month stamps by Canada Post that are devoted to two prominent Black Canadians who devoted their lives to promoting equality and opportunity for everyone.

These are Lincoln M. Alexander and Kathleen (Kay) Livingstone who actively supported the Canadian minorities.

“Lincoln Alexander and Kay Livingstone opened countless doors for Black Canadians and other minorities across the country. They are remarkable role models who fostered Canadian values of diversity, respect and inclusion,” says Canada Post President and CEO Deepak Chopra.

So the first stamp is dedicated to Lincoln M. Alexander whose name synonymous with the word Legend. He was very honorable public servant who broke those race barriers and brought attention to Black Canadians. One of his greatest achievements was that he encouraged countless youth to pursue their dreams, often telling them: “I did it. You can. You will.”

The second stamp features Kathleen (Kay) Livingstone who was radio host and social activist. The stamp is being issued on the centenary of Livingstone’s birth. She devoted her life to empower Black women and also founded the Canadian Negro Women’s Association. In 2011, she was named a Person of National Historic Significance by the Government of Canada.

The stamps feature a black and white portrait of Livingstone and Lincoln. A gold metallic glow pays tribute to their visionary influence. We would also like to draw your attention to the fact that not only Canada Post, but also the USPS regularly issues stamps to honor black activists. Such stamps are issued within the series under the name “Black Heritage” .