Beautiful bridges appeared on two new Icelandic stamps. First EUROPA 2018 stamps

StampNews.com is excited to present to your attention two first Europa 2018 stamps revealed by Iceland Post. We would like to remind you that this year’s common theme is “Bridges” and the theme of the previous year was "Castles" with the winning stamp issue presented by Finland Post.

The bridges that appeared on Icelandic stamps are footbridges over the Elliðaá estuary and a suspension bridge over Jökulsá river on Breiðamerkursandur. We invite you to take a look these two original items and appreciate their design.

The first stamp features footbridges over the Elliðaá estuary that were opened in September 2013. These majestic constructions were designed by local firm Teiknistofan Tröð. Their aim is to create pedestrian and cycle routes across the tidal estuary of Elliðaár – a river that runs down through Reykjavík from the volcanic mountain range of Bláfjöll to the south.

The bridges measure 4,5 m in width and 36 m in length. The height of the support structure is 18 m. These bridges represent a new era in transport with increased emphasis on diverse forms of transport.

The second stamp showcases a suspension bridge over Jökulsá river on Breiðamerkursandur – one of the shortest glacial rivers in the country. It was one of the country’s most difficult glacial rivers due to its habit of changing course. The bridge built over it was constructed in 1966. This type of bridge has cables suspended between towers and vertical suspender cables carrying the weight of the deck below. It is one of the largest bridge constructions on Iceland, 110 meters between towers.