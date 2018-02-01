Beautiful and majestic bridges of Gibraltar. Four Europa themed stamps released

Every collector knows that EUROPA stamp issues are among the most collected and most popular stamps in the world. These special stamps have been issued for over 60 years on various themes.

This year PostEurop has chosen the theme “Bridges”. Gibraltar Post has already designed four special Europa 2018 stamps depicting such bridges as Corral Road Bridge, Landport Bridge, Montagu Curtain Bridge and the modern 71m Windsor Suspension Bridge.

EUROPA 2018 stamps have been already introduced by Iceland Post and StampNews.com invites you to appreciate them!

Bridges are majestic structures built to make the way underneath a body of water, valley, or road, for the purpose of providing passage over the obstacle. There are many different designs that each serve a particular purpose and apply to different situations.

The set which depicts local bridges was designed by Stephen Perera from illustrations by Leslie Gaduzo and was lithographed by Bpost Security Printers. This is a very attractive set that is definitely worth being added to your collection.