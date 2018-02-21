Australian pre-decimal stamp booklet to auction at Spink. The unique item is to fetch US$16,000

StampNews.com hurries to share the latest auction news with our readers. This piece of info concerns Spink’s March 7 sale of the Arthur Gray collection of Australian pre-decimal stamp booklets.

One of those booklets, a specimen from 1904, is valued at an extraordinary £12,000 (US$16,620). This booklet is the only known example of its kind.

Stamp booklets were introduced in Australia following a suggestion of Mr. Frank Nixon of Rockhampton, Queensland in 1903. Each State was to supply the necessary stamp stock.

This 1904 £1 black on red has an inscription on its top “P.O. 03/3505 Specimen booklet from Secy. P.M.G. Melbourne”. It also features Australia’s map.

Although the booklet does not contain any stamps, it is very interesting philatelic item as it is among the most coveted in the hobby, with no other specimen known. Collectors will bid purely for the booklet that once held Australia’s early issues. The sale is taking place in London on March 7.

Sourced by paulfrasercollectibles.com