Auction preview: Rare Greek error stamp to make US$5,000. Latest philatelic news to your attention

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that a Greek error, the 1928 5d Athens Academy inverted centre, is to be sold at Cherrystone Auctions’ Rare Stamps and Postal History of the World sale between February 7 and 8.

The opening bid for this beautiful item is US$5,000, but it is likely to fetch more as it has catalogue value of US$12,470.

So, what is so special in this stamp? Firstly, the stamp is very rare. There are only 16 specimens of this Greek error. Secondly, this particular stamp has no faults and is extremely well centered whereas other examples are in much worse condition and have some damages.

This is “an opportunity to acquire a treasure of Greek philately in perfectly sound condition, with an unobtrusive cancel,” explains the auctioneer.

The Academy featured in the image of the stamp was established in Athens in 1926 – two years before Greece produced the stamp – and is the country’s main research centre. The Academy's main building is one of the major landmarks of Athens.