Admirals among highlights of next Eastern Auctions sale. An auction preview to your attention

StampNews.com is glad to share the preview of the next Eastern Auctions sale (Feb. 23-24) with our readers. The star of this sale will be the lots from the John Smallman Collection of the Admiral Issue of Canada.

Described by auctioneers as “spectacular,” the Smallman Collection was assembled throughout four decades and includes various examples of strong lathework and imprint multiples.

The Admiral issues honor King George V with stamps released from 1911 through the 1920s. The series has revealed a spectrum of fascinating varieties. The sale will be opened with a complete set of eight imperforate margin pairs of the 4¢ to $1 denominations and an imperforate margin pair of die II of the 2¢+1¢ War Tax stamp (MR4c), all originating from the upper-right corner of the sheet, left of the guide arrow. Described as a “valuable and desirable positional set,” this lot has catalogue value of US$46,000.

The Auction will have other highlights such as interesting lathework and imprint rarities, great array of single stamps, small and large blocks and strip. Among these rarities there is a mint block of four 1923 50-cent stamps that is the only block with “full strength” Type D lathework known to exist. Its catalogue value is US$24,000.

“Looking at famous Admiral collections of the past and where this would rest, I think it’s certainly in the top three, and I think the lathework is the best that’s ever come to market at one time,” said auctioneer and owner Gary Lyon.

Sourced by linns.com