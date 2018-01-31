Abandoned Stations in Greenland. Two original stamps introduced by Greenland Post

Last year, Greenland Post started this new series, which is devoted to a range of stations across the country that were abandoned for one reason or another.

This issue is the second in a three-part series. It consists of two stamps featuring such stations as Camp Century and Narsaq Point. With this philatelic release Greenland Post focuses on that the history of the deserted stations in remote locations in Greenland can tell us today.

So, the first stamp features Camp Century – an American military installation, which was occupied between 1959 and 1966. After seven year of functioning, the station was abandoned due to the lack of money necessary to maintain it.

The second stamp depicts the station of Narsaq Point. It was an American weather station that was built around 1944. The station worked as an observatory and communication post. Today it is used by TELE Greenland for anchoring the power lines that cross the fiord from Qorlortorsuaq hydroelectric power plant.

Both stamps were designed by Sissi Møller. She managed to capture the beauty of the area and to make the stations stand out against the landscape. Her neat and passionate work resulted in really extraordinary and beautiful stamps.

