A pure silver stamp will mark 100th anniversary of Estonia. A special collectible stamp is to be released

StampNews.com is excited to let you know that Eesti Post has prepared for release a unique pure silver stamp to celebrate the centenary of Estonia.

The stamp that will be available for purchasing on 22d of February features the image of the large Estonian emblem. The stamp weighs 1.2 grams and will cost 10 euros.

The stamp was designed by a famous Estonian stamp artist Indrek Ilves. The Postal Service has underlined the fact that each of the silver stamps will be packed in a transparent protective plastic capsule lest it should be damaged. The first two hundreds of anniversary stamps will also be packed in a gift box.

“This is the first silver postage stamp released in Estonia. As the stamp is being issued to mark an important historical event - the centenary of the Republic of Estonia – it can be a perfect memorable souvenir or gift,” Marie Alleze (Omni business manager) commented.

These limited edition stamps are already available for pre-order. So take your chance to grab this unique and original item!

