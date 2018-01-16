50 years of Kazach animation celebrated with stamps. Six cartoon-like stamps released by KazPost

StampNews.com is excited to present to your attention a bright souvenir sheet of six stamps by KazPost issued to celebrate 50 years of Kazach animation. The stamps feature the characters from the first animated film made in the Kazakh SSR “Why the Swallow Has the Tail with Little Horns” directed by Amen Khaydarov and released in 1967.

On our website you may also find other beautiful and playful stamp issues devoted to famous cartoons!

The cartoon “Why do the swallows have a tail with horns?” is based on the fairy tale of the same name. The film premiered in September 1967 in Moscow. The film was warmly received both by audiences and by professional masters of Soviet animation. It was accepted to a number of domestic and international film festivals, winning a prize at the 1968 All-Union Film Festival and the bronze medal in the children’s films category at the 1974 New York Animation Festival.

The following animated films by the talented artist Amen Khaidarov (“Aksah Ulan”, “Khvostik”, “Khoja-Nasyr – builder”, “Sunny Bunny”, “Forty fables” and others) also became a notable phenomenon in the history of Kazakh animation.