1914 Russian Empire stamp issue is to be sold for US$ 52,000

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that a rare 1914 Russian Empire stamp is to be auctioned in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

This unique item is estimated at 3 million RUB (US$52,000). The stamp is now in Krasnoyarsk, in the safe of one of the banks. The seller promises to show the original item to a potential buyer. At the moment only some photos of the stamp were unveiled to the public.

The stamp was issued in Russian Empire in 1914. As the seller has claimed, the stamp was presented at a regional exhibition in London and was acquired legally from the owner. The specimen is officially the only one in the world. The seller has also emphasized that this rare postage stamp is to be sold for 30% of its estimated value.

During the war provinces that helped the soldiers indicated the value of their shipments with similar stamps. Other interesting feature of this unique issue is the fact that the 5 and 20 face value stamps are stitched together, contrary to all printing rules.

"People who are interested in antiques and rare items make deals either in London, New York or in Moscow. Accordingly, we want to show that some really valuable things can be sold in Krasnoyarsk, "- said the representative of the collector who is auctioning the item.

Sourced by tvk6.ru