1888 St Christopher stamps stared at Spink. The mint example fetched US$27,066

StampNews.com is glad to share the latest auction news with our readers. This one concerns two St Christopher 1888 (May) “one/penny” on 2½d ultramarine stamps that highlighted Spink’s sale of the esteemed Brian Brookes Collection of St. Kitts-Nevis on January 23. These rare stamps were described by Spink as “the rarest stamps from St Christopher”.

So, the mint example of 1888 St Christopher stamps achieved £19,200 (US$27,066). The stamp features a manuscript line. The part of its original gum and an inverted variety surcharge contributed to the value of this philatelic item. As Mr Brookes claimed, he got this rare stamp from the famous Charlton Henry collection in 1961.

As the auction house estimated that the used 1888 St Christopher stamp would make £9,000 (US$13,372), however the results exceeded these expectations and the lot was sold for much higher price! It realized £16,800 (US$23,683).

St Christopher is an alternative name for the Caribbean island of St Kitts.