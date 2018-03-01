1873 30¢ Hamilton will appear at the next Kelleher auction. The lot is to fetch US$35,000

StampNews.com is glad to share the next Keller auction preview with our readers. The sale will take place on March 27 and one of its highlights will be 1873 30¢ Hamilton (Continental Bank Note Printing) that is to fetch $35,000.

The 30¢ National Banknote is one of the most difficult to obtain in premium quality, this being one of, if not the, finest examples to have survived since 1870. It is definitely worth gracing the pages of the finest collection.

The stamp is a part of so-called “Bank Note” stamps – the series that was printed by three prominent Bank Note printing companies: the National, Continental, and American Bank Note Companies. The issuance of these stamps was connected with the unpopularity of the 1869 Pictorial series. The public complained that the stamps were too small, unattractive, and of inferior quality. The Postmaster decided to create larger and better quality stamps with the new designs. Heads, in profile, of famous deceased Americans were chosen as the new subject matter. These classic stamps are a truly precious and very interesting area of philately.

The auction house described the lot as “having deep and full rich luxuriant black color and an equally sharp and vibrant impression upon lily-white paper, providing a striking contrast, and all within four balanced and generous margins, Extremely Fine to Superb”.

The other stamp from this issue fetched US$37,500 at public auction sale, whereas this lot in the Kelleher auction carries a US$25,000 to US$35,000 estimate, with bidding opening at US$7,000.