Year of the Dog welcomed by China Post. 2 new stamps unveiled

If you are celebrating the Chinese New Year in the company of the Dog, you will be celebrating with a true friend. For the Dog is the very essence of loyalty and dependability. They will never let anyone down.

To welcome this friendly year China Post has introduced two special stamps in red and white.

One stamp shows a male dog, while the other depicts a female with a puppy. The Chinese stamps have been designed by Zhou Lingzhao, a retired professor from Beijing’s Central Academy of Fine Arts. He also designed the Year of the Dog stamps that were issued in 1982.

StampNews.com also invites you to appreciate the design of Åland Post’s “Year of the Dog” stamps that have been recently issued.

According to the Eastern astrological tradition, 2018 is a year of the Yellow Earthen Dog. The Chinese New Year of the Dog begins on February 16, 2018. In relation to the five basic elements of the eastern calendar, the Dog of 2018 refers to the Earth. By nature, the Yellow Earth Dog belongs to the elements of the earth, which indicates stability. Yellow color, according to eastern wisdom, symbolizes success in any areas.

China Post will also release several collectible albums featuring the new stamps, as well as drawings and photos of priceless artifacts showing the favored status of dogs in Chinese cultural tradition. The company will also launch a commemorative set of gold and silver leaf “red envelopes” etched with the exquisite patterns featured on the new stamps.