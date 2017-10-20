XIX World Festival of Youth and Students celebrated by Rusmarka. Creatively designed stamp introduced

This year, Russia will host the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students. On 14-22 October, young people from all around the world will come to Sochi to participate in this great event. On this occasion Rusmarka has released a creative stamp that has a shape of a circle.

The stamp features the logo of the XIX World Festival of Youth and Students and the multi-colored hands that embody people of different nationalities. In the background there are images of Moscow and Sochi.

This creative stamp is definitely worth the attention of collectors as well as the other extraordinary stamps that were listed in our ranking of the previous year.

The World Festival of Youth and Students has been active since 1947. In 1957 and 1985, the Festival was held in Moscow. The 1957 Festival in Moscow was the biggest event in its history uniting 34,000 delegates from 131 countries. In 2017, Russia expects around 30,000 from 150 countries to attend the event! The motto of the festival: “For peace, solidarity and social justice, we are fighting against imperialism – we are building our future respecting the past!”

This year`s program includes competitions in various sports, political seminars and discussions, concerts, mass festivities, colorful procession of delegations. The main aim of the festival is the struggle for peace, the rights of youth, and the independence of people. Representatives of a wide range of youth organizations opposing fascism and military dictatorships will come to the event.

StampNews.com also invites everyone who is interested in Russian culture to attend the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students and to appreciate this beautiful stamp released to mark it.