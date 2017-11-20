World-renowned dresses featured on new stamps celebrating Island-grown talent. Six exquisite items unveiled by Isle of Man Post

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that Isle of Man Post has unveiled a vibrant set of 6 stamps showcasing “Preen by Thornton” and Bregazzi’s most iconic dresses. This exquisite stamp issue celebrates twenty year of Preen by Thornton-Bregazzi.

The stamps depict landmark designs of two of the Isle of Man’s most talented and successful individuals, fashion designers Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi.

The sensational images that appeared on these stamps were exclusively commissioned to Isle of Man. The eye catching photos show the beauty and elegance of the dresses created by these famous designers. The iconic pieces that appeared on stamps include the Red Finella Dress, the Stripe Flintoff Dress, the Citrus Power Dress,the Quilted Florals Dress, Pink Velvet Hitch Dress.

It should be noted that the pictures that appeared on stamps were shot with a soft focus so that they look like paintings. The choice of a red haired model was inspired by Thea's Bregazzi's trademark hair. These effects added special flavor to this philatelic items making them more interesting in the eyes of stamp collectors.

The ‘Preen by Thornton Bregazzi’ stamp issue brings the following message: everyone who grew up on an Island within a small community often affords opportunities that cannot be found in larger towns and cities. Justin and Thea is the perfect example of this statement. The designers themselves are thrilled to be having their treasured designs featured on Manx stamps.