World Refugee Day celebrated by San Marino Post. 3 creative stamps introduced to your attention

StampNews.com is excited to present three creative stamps issued by San Marino Post to celebrate World Refugee Day. The aim of this issue is to commemorate the strength, courage, and perseverance of millions of refugees fleeing from conflict, violence and persecution.

Held every year, World Refugee Day also marks a key moment for the public to show support for families forced to flee.

Three new stamps issued by San Marino Post have very interesting and creative design. Each of the items features the serene faces of refugees of different racial origins. The golden backgrounds in which these sad faces appeared recall the golden blanket, as a symbol welcoming a new beginning and of opening to a real mutual understanding.

World Refugee Day is an internationally-celebrated cultural event that has become a tradition for thousands of residents in the world. It is unique in that it showcases the cultures of individuals from around the world. This day aims to remind everyone that people should take care of each other and be ready to extend a helping hand to those in need, providing them with appropriate support and care. This year, World Refugee Day also marks a key moment for the public to show support for families forced to flee.