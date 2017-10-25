World Food Day celebrated by UNPA. 6 bright stamps introduced into postal circle

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) issued a set of six stamps for World Food Day on 16 October 2017. World Food Day is an important day that is dedicated to tackling global hunger.

Every year people from around the world come together to declare their commitment to eradicate worldwide hunger and to support those people who suffer from it. The slogan for World Food Day 2017 is “Change the future of migration. Invest in food security and rural development”.

The World Food Day stamps are designed and illustrated by Helen Dardik who is a professional illustrator and surface pattern designer based in Canada. She designed these beautiful items depicting different products in vibrant, folksy, playful manner that is a perfect way to describe her style.

World Food Day is a chance to make one more step and celebrate the progress made in order to achieve Zero Hunger by 2030. The Zero Hunger Challenge was launched in 2012 and the aim of this initiative is to end hunger in all the countries.

Why should we care about World Food Day and #ZeroHunger? The right to food is a basic human right. The right to food guarantees freedom from hunger and access to safe and nutritious food. To secure this right for every person we should take care of the environment, invest in sustainable food systems and rural development. Achieving the 17 SDGs cannot happen without ending hunger, and without having sustainable and resilient, climate-compatible agriculture and food systems that deliver for the people and the planet.

So, let’s appreciate this bright and inspirational stamp issue and do our outmost to help achieving a great goal – the world without hunger!