Winter holidays are coming! Liechtenstein Post introduced four Christmas 2017 stamps

StampNews.com is excited to introduce these four bright Christmas 2017 stamps by Liechtenstein Post.

The stamps have been designed by one of the young, though very talented, illustrator and storyteller Eliane Schädler. The motifs created by Eliane have been chosen thanks to the design competition held by Liechtenstein Post this year. So, let’s have a look at these beautiful festive items together!

For this year’s Christmas issue Eliane Schädler has created four stamps: “Star of Bethlehem” (face value: CHF 0.85), “Winter Forest” (face value: CHF 1.00), “Moonshine” (face value: CHF 1.50) and “Church” (face value: CHF 2.00). All these stamps contain the image of a house with warm glowing lights against cold and dark landscapes.

By doing so the designer created a very pleasant atmosphere of safety, happiness and joy. That is what Christmas means for everyone!

To create these stamps Eliane Schädler painted them in original size, scanned the images and processed them digitally. This was a really hard work as besides requiring a very fine paintbrush to depict scenes on such a small surface, she also had to portray the bare essentials as the size of a postage stamp does not allow any artist to pay attention to the tiny details. That is why her images are painted with vivid colours to convey the festive mood. The designer also used some tricks to make these Christmas stamps even more interesting. She included some white areas on the stamps in order to create a connection between the stamp and a white envelope which is often used to send Christmas greetings.

