“Winter and Christmas” is a theme of a new issue by Luxembourg Post. Two festive stamps released

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Luxembourg Post has released two festive stamps to celebrate Christmas 2017. The name of this holiday issue is “Winter and Christmas”.

These bright items depict illustrations of Japanese illustrator Kumiyo Maurel whose style is full of light and lovely details.

The drawings by this talented artist transport us to another beautiful world. She is particularly fond of telling stories that she not only writes herself, but also illustrates. While designing this year’s lovely stamps Kumiyo Maurel tried to discover the essence of Christmas holiday, its importance as a celebration of love.

Traditionally the Europeans consider Christmas to be a family holiday, while in Japan Christmas eve is thought of as a romantic day, in which couples spend together and exchange presents. So in Japan Christmas is “A Celebration of Love”, where Japanese singles hope to meet that special person with whom to spend the rest of their lives.

For Kumiyo, who values the fact that every new project also provides her with new inspiration, the work on the illustrations was particularly rewarding.