Unused block of six 1956 Melbourne Olympic stamps sold for $26,400

StampNews.com is glad to present to our readers’ attention the review of one of the latest auctions: an unused block of six 1956 Melbourne Olympics stamps in their original booklet was sold for $26,400 AUD at Mossgreen auction that took place on Oct. 3.

The stamps included their original booklet covers.

The peculiarity of this lot lays in the fact is 27 million of these stamps had been printed – but not released for public sale – when the GPO decided in October 1955 to increase the base postal rate to 4 pence. Those already printed were destroyed with a small number of uncut sheets and booklets retained. This made the 3½ pence stamps very rare.

The stamps did not appear on the philatelic market until they were discovered in Australian archive in 1987 and 1988. These 1956 Melbourne Olympics stamps were described as “one of the most important stamp items from the reign of Queen Elizabeth II for the entire British Commonwealth”.

This superb and spectacular exhibit item is also considered one of the most important Olympics items from any country, and of unissued stamps or booklets.