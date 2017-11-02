Titanic letter fetches £126,000 at a recent auction. The lot sold for a record price

StampNews.com is excited to share the latest philatelic piece of news with you. This one concerns a unique letter written by a first-class passenger aboard the Titanic that has been sold for £126,000—a new world record for a Titanic letter—at an auction by Wiltshire’s Henry Aldridge & Son.

The letter was written by Alexander Oskar Holverson, a first-class passenger, to his mother the day before the liner struck an iceberg.

Alexander Oskar Holverson was one of 1500 passengers who died when the Titanic sank. The letter was found among Alexander’s personal things after his body was discovered. All the things were sent to Holverson’s family. The folded letter was in a pocket notebook, it was heavily water-stained. It was estimated that the letter is to fetch £80,000, but actually it even exceeded the previous record for a Titanic letter of £119,000 having been sold for £126,000!

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: “I’m delighted with the new world record for the Titanic letter. It reflects its status as the most important Titanic letter that we have ever auctioned.”

The letter is notable and unique because it is the only letter written on board by a victim. Most Titanic letters that have been already auctioned were posted in the ship’s last port of call before the disaster. Mr. Aldridge also underlined that fact that it is possibly, the only onboard letter written by a victim that was delivered to its recipient without a stamp. But even without a stamp this special letter has grabbed much attention of collectors and philately enthusiasts.