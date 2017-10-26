The Universal Declaration of Human Rights celebrated by UNPA. UNEXPO17 Special Event Sheet introduced to collectors’ attention

StampNews.com is glad to present this new special event three-stamp mini-sheet by UNPA to commemorate the UNEXPO17 stamp show. The sheet features the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and includes the full text of this document in English, German and French. The three stamps on a sheet contain 5,400 microprinted words making this issue particularly interesting for collectors, as this may be the highest number of words ever printed on a stamp. The mini sheet is also a great candidate of our annual ranking of most extraordinary stamps.

As well as the declaration itself the stamp sheet depicts an iconic photograph of Eleanor Roosevelt holding one of the original versions of this historically meaningful document. This photo was taken on 1 November 1949 during Roosevelt’s visit to the United Nations headquarters, which at the time was in the former Sperry Gyroscope factory in Lake Success (Long Island), New York.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 10 December 1948, was the result of the catastrophic consequences of the Second World War. It talks about basic human rights - rights that all people have just because they are human. The declaration is translated into over 300 languages. This is the most translated document in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.