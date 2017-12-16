The New Postocollants – Roses. 6 special items introduced by Luxembourg Post

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that POST Luxembourg has recently presented the new Postocollants stamps whose theme is precisely the Luxembourgish roses. Postocollants are the most popular stamps in Luxembourg and the theme “Roses of Luxembourg” have maximum visibility.

This stamp issue will definitely help to revalue the precious heritage of Luxembourg and the roses will soon flourish on thousands of letters.

The six stamps recently issued by POST Philately feature the photographs made by Marianne Majerus who is specialised in the depiction of gardens and is considered one of the best in the world in this field. She has received many awards that underline the creativity and quality of her work.

Although in the middle of the 19th century, Luxembourg had a creative pioneer in the field of rose growing, namely Jean Soupert, it was not until 1980 that a group of rose lovers established the “Lëtzebuerger Rousefrënn” (Luxembourg Friends of Roses) who preserve the older varieties and breed the new ones. The second association, the “Patrimoine Roses pour le Luxembourg” joined forces with them to preserve the valuable cultural heritage of Luxembourg roses going back to the 19th century.