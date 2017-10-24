The Nativity of Jesus celebrated by Monaco Post. A special Christmas stamp unveiled

Many Postal Services of the world have already introduced their versions of Christmas 2017 festive stamps. Monaco Post has recently joined them and unveiled its holiday stamp celebrating the Nativity of Jesus.

The depiction of the Nativity that appeared on Monaco’s festive stamp is inspired by a François Guglielmi painting kept in the chapel of the Prince’s Palace in Monaco. StampNews.com encourages everyone to throw a look at this special item!

Over more than seven centuries, Monaco created its own traditions carefully observed by the Monegasque families. Most of them are related to religious holidays, including the celebration of Christmas. A Christmas Eve in Monaco unites all the family. It’s a perfect family time, an opportunity to share warm moments with your loved ones. During Christmas time today in Monaco, one can still find “barba-giuan”, “fougasses” and “u pan de Natale” at some of the bakeries in the Principality. In addition, many Monegasques enjoy Midnight Mass at the Cathedral.

Perhaps the focal point of the festivities is the marvellous Marché de Noel, which sets up at this time of year the length and breadth of Quai Albert 1er. Here, you will find a wonderful selection of Christmas stalls, chalet style, selling miniature crèche figurines to sophisticated stalls where visitors can indulge in platefuls of oysters washed down with the very best champagne.

Christmas is an integral part of Monacan culture and this special stamp underlines the importance of this holiday for the Monegasque.