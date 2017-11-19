The national symbol commemorated by Singapore Post. 10 Merlion emoji stamps released

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Singapore Post has released ten special stamps featuring the Merlion – one of the brightest national symbols.

These greeting stamps which show the Merlion in 10 different emoji-style expressions in fun and colourful icons have been already released and are available for purchasing.

The Merlion is the mythical symbol of Singapore and easily the most popular attraction on the whole island. This creature has a head of lion and the body of a fish the statue of which that can be found in Merlion Park.

The design of this original statue reflects the legend of Sang Nila Utama. According to this legend, a Malay sailed across the seas and discovered a fishing island called “Temasek”. After arriving on the island, he was met by a mythical creature which appeared to be a lion. That was why he decided to name the island settlement “Singapura” which means “Lion City”.

Today the statue of Merlion remains an iconic symbol of the country and certainly is a must-see Singapore attraction. Come early enough in the morning or late at night to avoid the crowds, and enjoy the particularly pleasant view across the bay. The Merlion symbolizes three national values: courage, excellence and strength.