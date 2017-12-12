The joy and peace of Christmas reflected on stamps. 3 special items introduced by Iceland Post

December is the time of hopeful expectation. As the first candle on the advent wreath is lit, the children’s anticipation increases until the bells ring in Christmas Eve. This year’s Christmas stamps by Iceland Post depict scenes of joyful expectation and excitement and reflect the fun and happiness inherent to children around Advent and the Christmas period.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate a cute design of these festive philatelic items!

Christmas is the most favorite holiday in Iceland. Christmas in Icelandic is called Joel Jól. The tradition of celebrating Christmas is rooted in the depths of Icelandic history. Already in the middle of November Icelandic people begin their annual preparations for the approaching Christmas holidays. It is a period when Icelanders forget about diets and healthy food and indulge in gluttony, without experiencing any remorse.

Let’s take a closer look at each stamp! All three stamps in this issue feature children and Icelandic Santa Clauses – Yule Lads. Around the middle of the 20th century according to Northern European custom, Santa Clauses started leaving gifts in children’s shoes.

Such a scene is shown on one of the stamps – Santa Claus waits expectantly until the children fall asleep to put some presents in their shoes. It becomes ever more popular to choose one’s own Christmas tree out in nature.

From a distance the Yule Lads observe the children who have chosen what they consider the most beautiful Christmas tree in the forest. This is a motive for the second stamp. While waiting for Christmas, playing games outdoors is great fun.

It will be even more interesting if a Yule Lad joins you on the sledge as shown on the third stamp.

These bright Icelandic stamps were designed Linda Ólafsdóttir. She perfectly and sensitively portrays the children’s expectation, joy and playfulness on these carefully detailed stamps, giving us feelings of excitement and of glee – a great combo for Christmas stamps!