The Great Silk Road as one of the most significant people’s achievements. A bright miniature sheet introduced by KEP

The Great Silk Road is one of the most significant achievements in the history of world civilization. To underline its importance KEP introduced a special miniature sheet with one stamp. The sheet depicts camel caravans, Chinese vases, as well as modern means of transportation (train, plane).

On the sheet borders there are an ancient Chinese sailing ship, a compass, a loom, a fan and a red dragon.

For many centuries the Great Silk Road was an important means of trade ties and dialogue between the cultures of the West and the East. The longest stretch of the Silk Road passed through the territory of Central Asia, including Kyrgyzstan. Along the Silk Road, rich cities, commercial settlements and caravanserais emerged and flourished.

Kyrgyzstan, due to its location in the heart of Central Asia, has always been extremely important on the Great Silk Road. Three branches of the trade route – North, South and Fergana – passed through its territory at once.

The time of the Great Silk Road is a golden period in the development of cultural exchange for the peoples living on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Trade caravans brought a lot of new knowledge and technology from other countries with them. Thanks to them people got to know important information about local cities, their inhabitants, religion and traditions.

The Great Silk Road was paved in the 2nd century BC. and existed until the 15th century AD.