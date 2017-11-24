The Birthday of the Constitution marked by Lithuania Post. Three special stamps released

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Lithuania Post has released a special miniature sheet of three stamps to celebrate twenty-five years of the Constitution of Lithuania. The postage stamps depict stylised pages of the Constitutions of 1791, 1922, and 1992.

The miniature sheet itself is beautifully decorated with designs of Lithuanian folk art. The philatelic item was designed by artist Roma Auškalnytė.

The issuance of this bright philatelic item is to remind everyone that Lithuania is an independent country, which strives for an open civil society. Lithuania Post also invites everyone to look back on the development of a state.

On the postage stamps we can see three different dates: 1791, 1922 and 1992. These years encode the years of adopting three different Constitutions. The postage stamps also contain extracts from the documents of the Constitutions, which are depicted in different fonts on the background of the colours of the flag of the state of Lithuania.

Tomas Bašarovas, ‎Head of Communication Group at Lithuania Post commented:

“A quarter of a century ago, the Constitution of restored independent Lithuania was adopted by the referendum of the entire Nation. It is not only the main and the most important law of the country, but it is also the decision of the citizens of the free country “to embody the innate right of the human being and the Nation to live and create freely in the land of their fathers and forefathers – in the independent State of Lithuania”.

So, let’s congratulate Lithuania with this important event and appreciate this bright miniature sheet together!