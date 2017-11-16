The beloved Rudolf Koivu illustrations appeared on Christmas stamps. 2 bright items released by Finland Post

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Finland Post has released this year Christmas stamp issue depicting beloved illustrations by Rudolf Koivu, who is particularly famous for his children’s books and his illustrations that appeared on numerous Christmas cards.

The stamps were designed by graphic designer Ilkka Kärkkäinen. So let’s get acquainted with the design of each item!

The first stamp in the issue depicts joyful elves that play and dance around the evergreen Christmas tree. Elves are known to be tiny, dwarf-like creatures, either male or female, with pointed ears. They are youthful but immortal and have magical powers that can control what you see and experience. The tradition of elves is one such fabulous tradition to be associated with Christmas. No doubt you have heard about the elves.

The second stamp features Santa Claus who carries a lot of presents and endearing animals who accompany him. There is an international stamp in this issue that depicts the scene from the world famous “The Snow Queen” fairytale written by H.C. Andersen’s.

“Examining the original illustrations by Rudolf Koivu at the National Archives of Finland was one of the most fascinating moments in my career. The illustrations were excellent, both technically, typographically and in their use of colors.

Christmas was clearly close to Rudolf Koivu’s heart, and we chose images that best captured the atmosphere of a traditional Christmas,” Kärkkäinen says.