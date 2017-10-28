Swiss Post focuses on music to celebrate Christmas 2017. 4 special festive stamps unveiled

StampNews.com hurries to introduce to our readers this year’s Swiss Christmas stamps that are dedicated to the traditional Christmas carols such as “Silent Night”, “Jingle Bells”, “We wish you a merry Christmas” and “Snow falls softly at night” and their composers.

As Christmas songs are very popular worldwide Swiss post decided to focusing on them while designing these year’s festive stamps.

Although the names such as Eduard Ebel, Joseph Mohr, James Lord Pierpont are not recognized by the majority of people, everyone knows their songs by heart. The Christmas carols written by them have already become an inseparable part of each Christmas season

The first stamp is dedicated to one of the world’s most beloved Christmas carols “Silent Night”. The song was written nearly two centuries ago, yet keeps resonating in Christmas festivities. The lyrics were written by assistant priest Joseph Mohr and a beautiful melody was composed by Xaver Gruber. The carol was translated in many languages and is sung worldwide.

The second stamp in the issue marks the importance of “Jingle Bells” song for Christmas holiday. The original title of this carol is “The One Horse Open Sleigh”. It was apparently written as a comical song and used in minstrel shows at that time. Although it’s not strictly a Christmas song, it is sung all over the world at Christmas.

The third stamp is devoted to not less popular song “We wish you a merry Christmas”. This song brings a smile on the face of anybody who listens to it. However the author and the composer of the song still remains unknown to the whole world. We only know that the history of this song reverts back to the 16th century.

The fourth stamp dedicated to “Snow falls softly at night” was written – and possibly also composed – by Protestant pastor Eduard Ebel (1839–1905). However, he may also have taken up an old folk tune. At any rate, he himself considered it a nursery rhyme.

StampNews.com also invites everyone to appreciate other Christmas 2017 festive stamps issued by San Marino Post, Liechtenstein Post, Åland and Isle of Man Postal Services.