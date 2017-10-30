Swiss born and bred… A special breed of cows marked by Swiss Post

Cows not only dominate the Swiss landscape and Swiss agriculture, they are one of the main symbols of this bright country. That applies in particular to the Simmental breed of cows that features on countless souvenirs – and now also on one of Swiss Post's special stamp.

StampNews.com invites our readers’ to get acquainted with this special stamp and learn more about Simmental special breed that is so meaningful to Switzerland.

Simmental breed of cows is considered to be one of the most ancient breeds of cattle. Unlike many of their peers, they have never been crossed with other breeds. Earlier this breed of cattle was called Bernese. The spread of Simmentals began from Switzerland and continued into different parts of the globe. Moreover, they have proven to be an export hit: today, there are some 50 million cows around the world can claim Simmental ancestry!

The design of this beautiful Swiss stamp was created by a famous graphic artist Lisa Behmel. The item was made in the style of old-fashioned Swiss tourist posters. The idea behind such a creative design was to highlight the unique qualities of the breed and underline the beauty of Switzerland, its lawns and fields. The image of nature is reduced in size and the cow itself is shown in contrast-rich, colourful tones. To ensure the cow was accurately represented, the designer gained valuable tips from breeder Ueli Bach, in particular as regards the exact shape of their typical horns.

This breed is really amazing as it has been successfully introduced into all five continents. The population of the Simmentals now constitutes 41 million. It is also the second largest breed in the world.