Stamp, Letter, and Postcard Fair 2017 – The largest Danish Stamp Fair

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that Copenhagen hosts the largest Danish Stamp Fair this weekend . It is Stamp, Letter, and Postcard Fair that is help annually capturing the attention of thousands of collectors worldwide.

If you happen to be in the vicinity, it is definitely worth checking out. The Fair takes place Saturday and Sunday November 11th and 12th, and entrance is free of charge.

The largest stamp fair in Denmark this year, the Stamp, Letter, and Postcard Fair 2017, is taking place this weekend, and this exciting event promises to have a wide range of exhibitions, with a special focus on the Danish West Indies, as 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the sale of the islands to the United States.

At the fair the collectors can also purchase Greenland’s 2017 Year Pack that contains all the 22 stamps issued by POST Greenland throughout the year, plus all six souvenir sheets issued as well. The issues from this year span wide, and range from Greenlandic sports and music, over the role of Greenland during WWII, through a royal golden wedding anniversary, to Arctic and Antarctic birds, and much more.

Apart from this great range of philatelic products, the fair will welcome dealers and postal services from Denmark and the neighboring countries, and you will have plenty of opportunities to find great additions to your collection here.