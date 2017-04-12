So exciting stories from “Journey to the West”. Four original stamps introduced by China Post

China Post issued a set of four stamps, which visualize stories from the popular 16th-century novel Journey to the West. The new stamps are designed by young artist Li Yunzhong who employs the traditional ink-brush technique of gongbi (meticulous depictions) with vivid colors. The set is the second of a Journey to the West stamp series which were first issued in 2015.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate these newly issued items from already well-known stamp series.

Journey to the West is a Chinese novel published in the 16th century during the Ming dynasty and attributed to Wu Cheng’en. It is one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. In English-speaking countries, the work is widely known as Monkey, the title of Arthur Waley’s popular abridged translation.

Author Wu Cheng’en reproduced the accounts of Tang Dynasty monk Xuanzang who traveled from the imperial capital Chang’an (now Xi’an) to the western regions (in today’s Central Asia and India) for obtaining Buddhist sacred texts.