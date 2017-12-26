Say it with winter flowers. 5 beautiful stamps introduced by PostNord

Flowers are one of the most popular motives on stamps. So why not send greetings with flowers even in the winter? With the arrival of winter PostNord issued five beautiful stamps depicting winter flowers. Send a letter with one of these great stamps and you will definitely make someone smile. It is like sending a small present.

The stamps feature the photographs of gorgeous winter flowers taken by Claus Dalby. He is a Danish gardens enthusiast and flower artist with a large following in Denmark, not to mention many admirers in Sweden.

The artist gave the following comments on this issue: “The changing seasons are one of the most charming aspects of living in the north. There is always something to enjoy – even in the winter months.”

Claus Dalby is happy that correspondents in Denmark will have the chance to decorate their letters with some of his wonderful bouquets.

Several of the designs feature the Christmas Rose, “the supreme winter flower”, along with other white flowers and evergreen plants. These delightful bouquets will be available for use on your postal greetings all winter.