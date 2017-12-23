Russian 1858 20k Blue and orange auctioned at Spink. The item was sold for US$125,000

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that Spink has auctioned the only recorded mixed franking on cover of the “Number One” and Second Issue 20k for US$125,000.

This is one of the most important items of Russian philately that attracts attention of many collectors. So, let’s congratulate the lucky new owner of this unique philatelic item!

The sale comprised a significant portion of the most important philatelic items of Russia. This lot was one of the gems that were offered for purchasing. 1858 20k Blue and orange attracts with its bright colors and is further enhanced by the exceptionally good centering, used in mixed franking with #1 1858 10k Blue and brown. Both stamps are tied to folded letter from Reval (Estonia) to Port Kunda by framed “Revel/20 Apr. 1858” and each adhesive is additionally cancelled with pen cross.

This is the only recorded combination cover of Russian first and third stamps, a showpiece with tremendous eye-appeal, representing a quintessential combination of colors, perforated and imperforate stamps in Russian philately. This exhibition item is undoubtedly one of its most important gems and worth its price!