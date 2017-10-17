Posting to the World, Celebrating Postcrossing. One special stamp introduced by An Post

StampNews.com has some exciting news for our readers: An Post has released a lovely new Postcrossing 2017 stamp! The stamp that celebrates this interesting globe hobby was designed by Irish artist Cathy Dineen and features postcards being passed from person to person.

The designer did a wonderful job of capturing the connections that the project sparks as well as its diversity on this small format. So let’s appreciate this beautiful Postcrossing stamp together!

We also invite you to have a look at no less captivating Postcrossing 2017 stamps issued by Swiss Post and Romfilatelia.

So what is Postcrossing? It is a special project that allows everyone to send and receive postcards from random people around the world. The gist is that these postcards are real, not electronic! On the occasion of this special stamp issuance Irish and International Postcrossers gathered at Dublin’s GPO to celebrate their hobby and help launch the new stamp which An Post unveiled on October 5.

Receiving postcards from different places in the world (they can be even unknown to you) can turn your mailbox into a box of surprises — great, isn’t it? The project was launched in 2005 by engineer and postcard lover Paulo Magalhães, and run through a website called www.postcrossing.com .

The aim of this popular movement is to revive postcard exchanges and to allow people to receive postcards from all over the world, for free. Well, almost free! The main idea is that: if you send a postcard, you will receive at least one back from a random Postcrosser from somewhere in the world. So, let`s support this special initiative and appreciate each Postcrossing stamp together!