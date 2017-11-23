Posti celebrates the 100th anniversary of Finnish independence. Six exquisite stamps introduced

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Posti has issued six exquisite stamps to celebrate Finnish Independence Day. The Finns achieved independence on December 6, 1917.

This year the nation celebrates its 100th year. The stamps issued to mark this occasion were designed by Anssi Kähärä. While creating these items she illustrated some of the most unforgettable moments of the celebrations.

Independence Day is one of Finland’s most ceremonial and nationally beloved national holidays. At noon the festive service begins in Helsinki. In the evening there is a traditional student torchlight procession, starting with the lighting of candles on graves and near the memorials of presidents and ending with a meeting at the historic Senate Square. The culmination of the holiday is an evening reception at the Presidential Palace.

The stamps depict the festively illuminated Presidential Palace, a portrait of four presidents with their spouses, the fitting of a gown designed by Teemu Muurimäki, the president’s handshake and dancing under the chandelier. The popular handshaking is also featured on a stamp that depicts children watching the celebrations on TV, as millions of Finns do every year.

Kähärä is an award-winning graphic designer that is also known for creating his Snow Castle stamp was selected as the best stamp in Europe in 2017.