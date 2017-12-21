Polish jazz musician marked by Poland Post. Jarek Śmietana appeared on special stamp

StampNews.com is excited to let you know that Poland Post has released a special commemorative stamp to honor one of the greatest jazz musicians – Jarek Śmietana.

Krakow-born, he was a fine melodic player and completely engaging performer. This special item was designed by Agata Tobolczyk and features the musician while playing a guitar.

Originally known by his birth name, Smietana studied jazz guitar formally while playing as a professional musician. By the mid-70s he was well known in his homeland as the leader of the popular jazz rock band Extra Ball. His reputation spread thanks to a succession of appearances at international festivals. In the middle of the following decade Smietana had shifted the balance towards jazz although he continued to use elements of rock in his performances. Smietana’s technique is remarkable and allows him to fully realize his forward thinking attitude towards his music.

Smietana’s ground breaking 2004 album The Story of Polish Jazz, included first Polish Jazz rap, with lyrics co-written by Smietana himself and drummer Jacek Pelc. This album is a tribute to the greatest players and sonic journey into the history of Polish Jazz. Jarek Smietana passed away on September 2, 2013, after losing a prolonged fight with brain tumor. He was 62 years old.

Jazz is a very popular subject for stamp issues and we invite you to appreciate bright philatelic releases on jazz theme introduced by Gibraltar Post, San Marino Post and UNPA.