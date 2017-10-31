PHLPost marks Ferdinand Marcos’ birth centennial. A provocative stamp introduced

StampNews.com is glad to inform you that the Philipine Postal Corporation issued stamps in time for the centennial of the birth of Ferdinand Marcos - the ousted dictator.This stamp issue that depicts a smiling Marcos with his signature and the words “Birth Centenary,” has caused a real outrage among the Filipinos.

The same reaction was caused by Che Guevara stamp recently issued by An Post. This stamp also received much criticism and negative reaction in social media.

During Marcos’ presidency, thousands of activists and members of the political opposition were either killed or detained in military camps. Known for running a corrupt, undemocratic regime, Ferdinand Marcos was the president of the Philippines from 1966 to 1986 before fleeing to the United States. Marcos was unseated during the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution.

He passed away on September 29, 1989 and his remains were arranged to be displayed at a museum in Ilocos Norte before it was moved, with the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Supreme Court, to the Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2016.

Luis Carlos, assistant post master of Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), insisted the stamp had no political overtones and was released as part of a series of stamps marking presidents’ 100th birthdays.

“We are just following the guidelines. The presidents who have birth centenaries have stamps issued,” Carlos said.

The Marcos stamp has also caused a negative reaction in social networks.

“They have a commemorative stamp for Ferdinand Marcos. Go ahead (Post Office). Do Hitler and Pol Pot too,” said one person on Twitter.

So, whether your treatment to this political negative or neutral, this stamp is definitely worth your attention as it has created a real fuss in the Philippines.