Nordia 2017 as the Nordic stamp exhibition of the year

the Nordic stampshow, Nordia 2017 on the 27th to the 29th of October 2017. The NORDIA 2017 event is being held in Vejle, Denmark and they have quite a program planned, to ensure that all guests have a great time.

With 1500 frames from exhibitors from around the world, the exhibition is definitely worth checking out.

Apart from the exhibition itself, a range of events are planned throughout NORDIA 2017. The event opens on Friday October 27th at 11am. POST Greenland will be hosting an event to present their joint issue with TAAF. It will take place right between POST Greenland’s and TAAF’s respective stands, and starts at 12:00. Here the famous engraver, Martin Mörck, will present and sign these stamps, along with some of his prior work.

Martin Mörck has been working as an engraver of stamps, bank notes and portraits, since he started in an apprenticeship in 1975. He has now had his engravings issued on more than 600 stamps in countries across the globe. He has produced more than 100 stamps for POST Greenland, since he started working with them in 1995.

Apart from this, a host of events are planned for the duration of NORDIA 2017, which runs Friday to Sunday, October 27-29.