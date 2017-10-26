New Zealand Post wishes Merry Christmas to everyone. 5 colourful Christmas 2017 stamps unveiled

Christmas is the one time of year that friends and family come together to celebrate with lots of food, colourful presents and decoration laden trees. To celebrate the arrival of this warm family holiday New Zealand Post has prepared for releasing five bright stamps that feature traditional Christmas tree decorations.

StampNews.com would also like to remind you that the previous New Zealand Christmas issue depicted the Nativity story and included a festive advent calendar.

The particular style of art that has been used to create this year’s stamps is known as quilling. Paper quilling is a trendy crafting pastime but is by no means new. This paper art has existed for centuries beginning with the invention of paper. The name came from the act of wrapping a strip of paper around a feather quill to create a tight coil. Today this hobby was modernized and people use special devices to create the real works of art from paper.

Quilling has been brought back to life in recent years with many hugely talented artists such as Yulia Brodskaya who is responsible for the stamp artwork, choosing it as their discipline. A close look at the art works displayed in this stamp issue give an idea of the time, patience and skill required to create these vibrant works. So, let`s have a look at the creative design of each item!

The first stamp depicts an angel - the most common Christmas decorations. People often place this decoration at the top of the Christmas tree. Angels, from the connotation of love and protection to the messenger of Jesus, are a common feature during the holidays.

The second item features a traditional Christmas bauble. The tradition of using baubles as Christmas decorations goes back hundreds of years. The original ones were made of delicate glass, but in later years, baubles have been made of other unbreakable materials like plastic, metal or Papier Mache.

A star that appeared on the third stamp of the issue is one more decoration that is usually placed on the top of the Christmas tree. The origin of this decoration trace back to the Nativity story and nowadays this it is widely associated with Christmas all over the world.

The fourth item features a bell that is always associated with the churches and the religion of Christianity. The sound of bells announces the birth of Christ on earth. According to one medieval misconception it is said that the Devil died when Christ was born.

The fifth stamp depicts a wreath – a Christmas decoration that finds its origin amongst the pagan traditions in Germany. Christmas wreaths are one of the most beloved Christmas decorations adorning front doors of homes and mantles today. In Christianity, the Christmas wreath was used to symbolize Christ. The circular shape, with no beginning or end, represents eternity or life never ending.