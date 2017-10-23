Monaco Post honors Grace Kelly with a stamp. A beautiful item released in the occasion of MonacoPhil

StampNews.com is glad to let you know that the Monaco Postal Service issued a beautiful stamp featuring Kelly Grace – the American star, who is famous all over the world. Monaco Post has already commemorated this great American actress and Monaco Princess with bright stamps in 2009, 2014 and 2016.

This year’s stamp is issued in relation with the upcoming MonacoPhil philatelic exhibition taking place in Monaco at the end of November.

This international philatelic event, where a wide range of rarities from around the world will be on display, such as parts of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s famous stamp collection, as well as parts of the collection of the late King of Collection, Philip Ferrari de La Renotière.

The stamp issued in relation to the exhibition, depicts Grace Kelly in her prime. She is displayed in profile, and the background is a world map, with the Americas shown most prominently. This might have something to do with the fact that a main part of the MonacoPhil this year is focused on philately in the Americas.

Born in Philadelphia, Grace Kelly (1929-82) became one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. Although she has appeared on several stamps of Monaco, this postage stamp concentrates on Grace Kelly as a princess not an actress. Known for her classic beauty, Kelly enchanted the American public when she gave up her glamourous movie star career to marry Prince Rainier of Monaco.