‘Magnificent’ China stamps star at the Eastern fall sale. 18-stamp set from Mei Lan-fang issue is to fetch US$117,000

StampNews.com would like to share the latest auction news with our readers. New Brunswick’s Eastern Auctions will offer a complete set of imperforate corner blocks from the 1962 Stage Art of Mei Lan-fang issue on its Nov. 3-4 sale.

The block was issued by the People’s Republic of China and has a catalogue value of US$117,000.

This “magnificent and very fine set” is expected to bring big money and to fetch even more than its catalogue value. An outstanding complete set of imperforate corner blocks of eighteen stamps, all with imprint, have some signs of gum yellowing, which is the result of having been stored in a stockbook for decades. Altogether, the 18-stamp set – one of nearly 1,100 lots from the Max Goldman Estate – has a catalogue value of US$117,000.

“Advanced collectors are well aware that these are rarely offered on the marketplace and will receive much attention and spirited bidding,” said Yohann Tanguay, chief describer at Eastern Auctions.

“I don’t think there will be much demand coming out of Canada. I wouldn’t be surprised if most of the Chinese stamps are sold primarily in Hong Kong, the U.S., Europe and of course China.”

Issued in 1962, this unique block of stamps continues to push the prices year after year to the point that it is no longer affordable for the average collectors. Moreover, such a fine set of these sought-after imperforates is rarely seen in such large multiples. In fact, the largest fixed multiples was an imperforate imprint blocks of ten.

So, this rarity is definitely worth collectors` attention. Let`s wait for New Brunswick’s Eastern Auctions’ results, as they will be really surprising!