Kosovo’s Mother Teresa stamp got award for best religious issue of 2017

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that the best religious stamp 2017 has been chosen and announced. The award was received by Kosovo’s stamp honoring Mother Teresa. The issue was introduced by Post of Kosovo to honor her canonization as a saint on Sept. 4 of that year.

Designed by Dijana Toskas and Hilmijeta Apuk this award winning stamp features a portrait of Mother Teresa praying and contains words from her poem Farewell, written by her on her way to exile: “I am now tied to the silence of loneliness”.

We also invite you to appreciate the bright stamps issued in honor of Mother Teresa by Vatican and Croatia Posts.

Through this postage stamp Post of Kosovo honored one of the greatest figures and the work of humanist widely known as Mother Teresa. She was committed to a better life, charity, solidarity and love among people. In 1979 Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Piece Price. This great Albanian humanist was canonized by Pope Francesco on September the 4th. The canonization of Mother Teresa is a pride for the Albanian nation and the all mankind.

Named after “the Lord’s postman,” St. Gabriel, this award for religious stamps was established in 1969 in Verona, Italy. The award ceremony is traditionally held in Legnago, birthplace of composer Antonio Salieri. So, let’s congratulate the Post of Kosovo with this honorable award!