John Lennon is to be honored with a stamp. USPS has unveiled a design of a special item

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that USPS is to issue a special commemorative stamp too honor a British rock legend – John Lennon.

The stamp will be issued as part of the Music Icon series. He joins other stars in the series including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, and Lydia Mendoza.

John Lennon is a British rock musician, singer, poet, composer, artist, and writer. He is one of the founders and members of “The Beatles”. He preached the ideas of equality, brotherhood, peace and freedom. This made him the hippie idol and one of the most important public figures of the 1960s and 1970s. Although born in Liverpool, Lennon made his home in New York City with wife and musical collaborator Yoko Ono until his death on December 8, 1980 at the age of 40 (He received his U.S. green card in 1976). Moreover, Lennon was a stamp collector who owned many interesting philatelic items!

The stamp features a photograph of the rock icon with his signature and trademark glasses. Fittingly, a peace symbol is shown between ‘USA’ and ‘Forever.’

There is no word yet on when and where the Lennon stamp will be issued on its first day of release, although it’s a good bet that a ceremony for it would take place in the Big Apple.