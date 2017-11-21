International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development celebrated by KEP. Pearls of Kyrgyz Nature appeared on a new souvenir sheet

StampNews.com invites our readers to take a look at a newly issued souvenir sheet of two stamps by KEP that under the title “International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. Pearls of Kyrgyz Nature”.

The philatelic item depicts two natural pearls of Kyrgyzstan: the mountain peak of Manas (4,482 m) and Lake Kel-Suu, which attract many tourists, both Kyrgyz and foreign.

2017 was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. The aim of this initiative is to raise awareness of the contribution of sustainable tourism to development among public and private sector. As for Kyrgyzstan, tourism is one of the priorities and most promising areas of the country`s economy.

The bright souvenir sheet contains the image of a mountain landscape with yurtas and official logos of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development and the Department of Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Two stamps depict the countries natural wonders that attract thousands of visitors each year. The first day cover and special postmark were designed by Iuliana Dulap.