Halifax Explosion marked by Canada Post. The victims of the terrible accident commemorated with a special stamp

Halifax Explosion is one of the most disastrous accidents in the Canadian history. It was a devastating explosion that struck Halifax on the morning of December 6, 1917, when two ships collided in the narrows leading to its harbour. The stamp has been released to mark the 100th anniversary of that tragedy and honor the victims who had to rebuild their city from the ashes.

StampNews.com invites everyone to appreciate this historically meaningful stamp designed by specialists of Burke & Burke firm. The item features the front page of The Halifax Herald newspaper that told all the Canadians about this tragedy.

Mike Little – the illustrator of the stamp – connected the presence and the past while creating this stamp. He captured the moments before and after the disaster recreated the images based on historic documents. The process of designing the Halifax Explosion stamp began in April of 2015, when Burke & Burke was given the commission to do the initial presentation.

“It’s a pretty involved process. You’re given a subject matter and background, and the real challenge is that you’ve got a tiny little frame there to work with and you’ve got a big story to tell on a tiny canvas. As a designer, that’s a real challenge,” said Burke, adding that the new stamp will be available for general use.

Halifax was a bustling port supplying Canada’s efforts in the First World War in 1917. Military experts claim that the blast that destroyed the Canadian city of Halifax at one stroke, was the most powerful explosion (before the invention of the atomic bomb) ever caused by people. The tragedy took the lives of nearly 2,000 people; more than 9,000 people were injured.

“With this stamp, Canada Post remembers those whose lives were lost or forever changed in this terrible incident,” says Deepak Chopra, President and CEO of Canada Post. “We also pay tribute to the residents of Halifax, other Canadians and people from around the world who helped those affected and contributed to the recovery effort.”