Guernsey Post celebrates the Year of the Dog with a special stamp issue. 6 bright items introduced

To celebrate the Year of the Dog Guernsey Post has designed six special stamps that is the fifth edition in its Lunar New Year series. The issue was created a famous illustrator Chrissy Lau, who took her inspiration from China’s famous Pekingese “lion dogs”.

This is a special breed of dogs that resembles lions and is highly regarded in Buddhism.

StampNews.com also invites you to take a look at the previous editions of Guernsey’s Lunar New Year series issued in 2014 and 2015.

Each stamp in this issue has its symbolical meaning that is revealed with its design. The 44p stamp depicts the Sitting Pekingese Lion Dog that wears a Chinese lantern design necklace, whilst the 59p stamp features the Skipping Pekingese Dog that has a floral rose pattern to its body, which symbolizes longevity.

The 60p stamp displays the Loyal Pekingese Lion Dog that has a bat pattern on its body. This pattern is a symbol of good luck and fortune. The design of the Pekingese Lion Dog with the Ball (73p) stamp was inspired by the Yang Fu Lion Dog statues, whilst the Mother Dog & Pup (50p) stamp that features an infinite knot pattern symbolizes longevity, happiness and prosperity. The last stamp of this bright issue represents the Fortune Guardian Dogs stamp (90p) that reflects the importance that the male and female statues should be displayed together for complete protection.

Bridget Yabsley, head of philatelic at Guernsey Post said: - “These striking stamps feature a rich colour pallet and intricate designs. The use of red symbolizes good fortune and joy and is often used in celebrations, whilst gold represents wealth, prosperity and happiness.”